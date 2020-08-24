Joye Ruth (Wikoff) Ross, age 73 years of West Union, Ohio passed away in the loving care of her sister, Beverly Woollard on Aug. 24, 2020. Joye was born on July 20, 1947, the daughter of the late Don E. Wikoff and Mary (Wittenmyer) Wikoff-Graham. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-brother Emerson Wikoff.

Joye worked at the Adams County Courthouse as a clerk in the Auditor’s Office where she retired after 30 years. She was an active member in the West Union Church of Christ and Christion Union Church, where she served as President of the ECL and Trustee on the church board.

Survivors include one daughter, Amy Woollard and Danny of Middletown, Ohio; three sons, Eric Courtright of Peebles, Ohio, Brian Ross and Sarah of West Union, Ohio, and Jeff Ross of West Union, Ohio; four sisters, Beverly Woollard and Roscoe of Manchester, Ohio, Carolyn Back of Evansville, Indiana, Kathy Iller and Don of West Union, Ohio, and Teresa Dryden and Randy of West Union, Ohio; step-sister Donna Dale (Wikoff) Norvell; and sister in-law Lee Wikoff; seven grandchildren, Samantha and Katie Heller, McKaylee Courtright, and Ella, Bryn, Trent and Waylon Ross.

According to her wishes she will be cremated and a private family memorial service will be held at the West Union Church of Christ and Christian Union Church on St. Rt. 41 South, with Rev. Richard Lloyd officiating. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

