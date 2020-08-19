Douglas “Doug” E. Ward, age 71, of West Union, Ohio, died Sunday Aug. 16, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 28, 1949 in Blue Creek. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan Hoe Ward and Myrtle Mae Donley and one sister Lucille Wright.

Doug is survived by wife, Wilma Ward of West Union; two sons, Terry Ward (Candie) of Peebles and Brian Ward of Manchester; one daughter, Amber Ward Richards (Dan) of Dayton; 10 grandchildren, Tyler, Travis, and Charlie Ward of Peebles, Landon Maines, Draven, Braxton, and Raelynn Ward of Winchester and Christian, Aiden and Berlin Richards of Dayton; two great-grandchildren, Sophie and Sawyer Ward of Peebles; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends including special hunting friends. Memorial donations can be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public visitation is 12 – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. Interment is at the West Union Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. of West Union is serving the family.