By Ashley McCarty-

Manchester Village Council met on Aug. 3 to address village improvements, blight properties, dilatory bill payers, and resolutions.

“We did get the letters sent out. I think there was 130 something that we sent out. There has been some action, people have started cleaning up some, and asking what they can do, things like that. Also, we got the buildings torn down [on 2nd Street], we got the house on the corner torn down at [500 East Second Street]. It’s now cleaned up, pretty much, and they’re not finished with [2nd Street], they are going to be cleaning up that building, painting, and fixing the side of 8-Ball, so that still needs to be done, so it will look even better,” said Manchester Mayor Teresa Blythe.

Street Commissioner Earl Ruark presented a sheet to council for EVOLIS radar speed signs; the signs will display driver speed, with an optional message below depending on the model. Two EVOLIS — which display messages — are $5,499; two EVOLIS XL are $4,999.

“I have something here that I’ve been working on, and I want you all to take a look at it. Maybe we could invest in some of these out of our state highway fund. It might slow some of these people down through town. Each of those is for two, and it’s solar powered,” said Ruark.

Blythe said they would have to be on State Route 52.

“Well, we’ve also got 136. If we could get two of them, and try them, and then maybe later on to [get two more] and put another one on 136 as you come into town,” said Ruark.

Ruark asked what was in the state highway fund and Councilwoman Christine Henderson said $30,009.80. Ruark said they could probably go ahead and buy four. Fiscal Officer Kayla Bowman said she was advised to make sure they have enough monies in the state highway fund for any incurring responsibilities from state projects.

Councilman Troy Jolly asked what is currently coming out of the fund, Ruark said nothing. Henderson said they have trouble trying to find how that money can be spent.

Henderson said it would be a good idea to check out and get four if they can.

Ruark said the state gives them the funds to do state projects with.

“They don’t give it to us to save for them to do the projects. They give it to us to do the projects. Each year we get so much revenue from the state. They send us money down to do state projects,” said Ruark.

Henderson said the citizens would like the signs to be implemented, but agreed some monies could be kept in reserve. Ruark said there would still be $20,000 left.

Rick Bowman addressed Council the Fire Dept./EMS report, deciding to do water and sewer first.

“This is the letter we’re going to send out to people that owe money. If people can’t pay — people that owe, is due, if they can’t pay then the second sheet is for making payments. We’ll set it up so they can make payments to get that done. If they don’t pay, we’ll have to shut them off,” said Bowman.

Bowman reported that all of the trucks that needed to be looked at are currently being repaired; all trucks will now be up to regulation. Bowman also reported there are not as many EMS personnel.

Councilwoman Irene Shively reported from Parks and Recreation that they were going to put bids out for the pavilion at the splash pad.

“Officer Blevins made a visit to my house, I think it was last Thursday. Seems to me that Mr. Lee, the automobile repair shop down the street from me, had some wrong information. You know, there were two signs erected right by the fence on the cemetery, he was approached to remove the cars and not parking on that side of the street. He told Blevins that I had make an agreement with the former mayor, two times ago, which would have been Bob, and Buster, I don’t know if you’re aware of this” said Henderson.

Ruark said he called Mayor Blythe and Blythe said she wasn’t aware anyone was going to talk to Lee. Councilwoman Regina Adams said she apologized, that was her fault. Blythe said usually if there is an issue she goes with Blevins, or a council member before she sends someone by themselves.

Blythe said it was a misunderstanding; Lee is allowed to park between signs with gravel, as they do not own that property.

“And here’s the other part of that. He has already blocked the alley with all of his cars, that can’t you get through — that alley is now closed. Now he’s got all those cars stored on the property to the left and all on the right, and here we are in the middle of a cleanup,” said Henderson.

Henderson said that Lee is using town property to park the cars in the alley.

“And it is a problem with those cars being parked in that designated spot because he’s got cars over here parked, and a lot of people will avoid will going down the street because there’s so much congestion that you can’t really get through,” said Henderson.

Blythe said that Lee got a letter; he’s on the list for them to get too. Ruark said he didn’t know if the cars were licensed, that’s an ordinance issue.

“And I apologize, I didn’t mean to step on toes, I just thought the police officer was sitting there, and I thought well I’ll just tell him when he’s not doing anything just kind of drive through there. Maybe that would wake him up to think” said Adams.

Ruark said Lee called him and said it was a councilwoman and mayor, that’s what the police told him.

“I still need to go down and talk to him, because I did not know that somebody had sent [Blevins]. And that’s fine, it’s not like he’s not somebody we need to talk to, but I don’t want to get into the habit of first contact being a deputy,” said Blythe.

Councilman Jolly said it seemed like they were picking and choosing who they were going after. Jolly asked the mayor if she got a letter, Blythe inquired as to what for.

“I don’t know, you got a truck in your back yard that don’t run,” said Jolly. Blythe said that it wasn’t hers; Jolly asked if the owners had gotten a letter, then. Blythe said she didn’t know.

Adams said they didn’t pick and choose, a lot of people got letters.

“Well, it just seems to me — and people are seeing it, it’s not me, don’t get mad at me. People are asking me questions” said Jolly.

Blythe said she didn’t believe a word Jolly said, claiming that he lied flat out in their last special meeting. Jolly said that he didn’t.

“Well, it is unsightly, and the committee has gone around, they’ve drove through, and these properties that are unsightly, and they’re doing things they shouldn’t be doing, we as the village, we as the legislative body of this council have a right to want our county to look nice,” Henderson.

Blythe said the properties they are starting with are the ones that are completely visible and over the top. Councilwoman Lori McCartney said 150 properties got letters, it wasn’t like there were 10 people that were targeted.

“And I’m going to tell you, somebody approached me and told me they got a letter, asked if I was giving them 30 days. I said no, that was an invitation to come to the next meeting. She said she’d already started working on it, she wants to try and get it cleaned up, things like that,” said Blythe.

Adams said she came to the meeting, wanted to know what she needed to do, was on the right track.

“And if you have people that you’ve sent letters to that do not have any help, and want help, we are willing to help. We can get a committee and we can get some help,” said Henderson.

Fiscal OfficerKayla Bowman refers back to alleys.

“I just want to say on the alleys, if they have been given to the property owners, they’re shared, and they’re not through the recorder’s office, we need to try to get that done, because if we do, then it’s their property and they will start paying property tax on that. So if it still says it’s the village’s, but these people think that it’s theirs, we need to get that taken care of so that they pay the property tax on that, also,” said Bowman.

Councilwoman Christine Henderson addressed an EMS trainee contract in financial business.

“We do have the contract written up by our attorney. You know, in the past, people that are on the EMS, if they received training or go and are trained for a paramedic, EMT, we needed to have a written contract and it be signed, that if they go to school and pass the class, and if they agree to for a period of 12 months and make at least five shifts per month, that the village will pay for their cost of training and the educational expenses. That has to be signed by the chief, the trainee, and our fiscal officer,” said Henderson.

Rick Bowman asks to view the contract before they pass it. A Motion to accept the contract by Henderson was seconded by Adams and council agreed. Council moved on to unfinished business, passing resolutions, before moving on to new business.

Regarding Resolution 2020-31, a resolution declaring the necessity of a Coronavirus Relief Fund and declaring the same as an emergency:

Jolly asked Rick Bowman if the squad has enough N95’s, supplies; money could be used to supply EMS with more COVID-19-related supplies. Henderson makes the motion to accept the resolution, Jolly seconds, and council approved.

Regarding Resolution 2020-35, a resolution to increase funds in the clerk salary line and declaring the same as an emergency:

“We have to transfer more money in, because we are still paying unemployment for the previous clerk,” said Blythe. Henderson makes a motion to suspend the rules, Shively seconds, council agrees. Jolly asks how long they were going to keep paying that unemployment. Kayla Bowman said she believed the reapplication was related to the pandemic, people were able to reapply.

Henderson makes the motion to accept the resolution, Adams seconds, and council agrees, except for Jolly.

“I hate to bring this up, but being responsible and being fair — no offense — but are you allowed to vote?” said Jolly, to Adams. Jolly said they needed the attorney to find out on that because of family connections.

“All it is is transferring money to the fund,” said Blythe. Adams said she was just transferring money, had no idea she was getting it.

“But that’s a family connection, so is she allowed to vote?” said Jolly. Adams said she could abstain, Henderson said she could abstain.

“An absention when there’s a family relation” said Jolly. Jolly said Adams was voting yes to pay.

“She’s voting to transfer money,” said Blythe. Adams said she wasn’t voting yes to pay it.

“We’re not voting to pay her, we have to pay her, it does not matter. This is just transferring money in to cover ” said Blythe. Henderson said she would make a motion to rescind, suggesting they start over. Henderson makes a motion to adopt the resolution.

“Let’s be clear about what we are doing. We’re not voting to pay for anybody, we’re not voting to do anything, other than to transfer funds from the general fund to the clerk to cover the cost of what we have to pay, so we do not have to” said Blythe. Henderson said they have to pay into unemployment.

“Well, you may be right per ORC, but if family is related you have to abstain,” said Jolly. Blythe said this had nothing to do with family. Jolly said it did.

“No, it has nothing to do — we’re talking about transferring money from the general into [the account to pay the unemployment],” said Blythe.

“ I read the ORC, and I have been to the mayor’s class, have you?” said Jolly. Blythe said she had. Kayla Bowman said she had not recieved a bill yet; received the statement of what unemployment will bill them every week; asks if the council wants to table this.

“Let’s table it until Solicitor Tony Baker is here,” said Blythe. Jolly makes the motion to table it, Henderson seconds, and council agrees.

“I just want everybody to understand out there, we’re just transferring money from one account to another to cover bills that will be coming in,” said Blythe.

The council continued to accept resolutions. With no more business before the council, the meeting was adjourned.

The Village Council meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.