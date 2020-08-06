By Mark Carpenter-

On Wednesday, May 6, Jeremy A. Kremin, 41 of Rarden, was arrested and charged with creating a photograph of a minor in a state of nudity in violation of ORC section 2907.323 (A)(1). In the affidavit filed with the case, it was reported that Kremin, an employee of the Wilson Children’s Home in West Union, had a minor female take nude photographs of herself on his cellphone with the promise of providing her cigarettes. He was arraigned in the Adams County Court of Common Pleas on May 7 and a trial was tentatively scheduled for Aug. 3 and 4.

That trial became unnecessary on July 24 when Kremin decided to plead guilty and face the resulting sentencing.

Kremin pled guilty on Count 1 of a four-count indictment, with the other three counts being dismissed as part of this plea deal. The phone containing the sexually oriented matter involving a minor was forfeited and defined as contraband as defined in section R.C. 2901.01(13) and shall be disposed of pursuant to R.C. 2981.12 and/or 2981.13.

As the sentencing provisions, the court ordered that Kremin serve a minimum of eight years and a maximum of 12 years in the Ohio Department of Corrections and it was further ordered that with the defendant being found guilty of a Sexually Oriented Offense, he is hereby classified as a Tier II Sex Offender/Child Victim Offender Registrant, and is required to fulfill all the requirements of said classification for 25 years, with in-person verification every 180 days. The Court further notified the defendant that post release control is mandatory in this case for a period of five years. Credit for 79 days served as of July 24 were granted along with future custody days while the defendant waited for transportation to the appropriate state institution.

Kremin was further ordered to pay a fine of $7.068.91 and have no contact with his victim, identified only as K.M.