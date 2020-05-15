News Release

May 15, 2020

To: All OHSAA Member Schools’ Superintendents, Principals and Athletic Administrators

From: Jerry Snodgrass, Executive Director

Good early evening to each of you as we continue to dissect yesterday’s announcements by Governor DeWine. While his re-opening of sports appears to be directed to all non-school sports (club/travel/AAU/etc.), the measures do have implications on school districts and regulations for school coaches and student-athletes. This is especially true for the number of non-school sports that utilize school facilities. While we awaited guidance to be posted last evening, it was posted mid-day today and is incomplete as of this communication. Here is what we CAN provide at this time and, while I have tried to limit communication, I also want it to be timely and correct. I encourage you to communicate with your coaches and, while schools often release this to the media, we are not doing that in the attempt to make certain YOU receive this and can directly communicate with your coaching staff and ultimately with student-athletes at your respective schools. While I respect the disagreement coaches often have, I can assure you that decisions have been made in the best interests of health and safety AND utilizing the insight of the professionals we must trust.

Yesterday’s Announcement

Information that is available at this time:

1. The OHSAA spring sports seasons and tournaments have been cancelled and will not be conducted during the summer. This decision was made looking at every possible option at the time. It simply is not possible to put spring sports in place for everyone at this time. We have continued to use every possible avenue to be involved with “reopening” Ohio’s sports and, while our communication has been acknowledged, we still do not have a seat at the table for the reopening.

School facilities and buildings are not under the OHSAA’s jurisdiction and therefore we have no ability to require them to be opened/closed. We emphasized this in recent communications. Lt. Gov. Husted indicated yesterday that Local Departments of Health will determine the safe reopening of school outdoor facilities. With the Director of the Ohio Dept. of Health’s signing of the “Second Amended Order the Closure of All K-12 Schools in the State of Ohio” on April 29, it required the closure of all school buildings.

3. On April 30, the Director of the State Dept. of Health identified various facilities CLOSED in the “Stay-Safe-Ohio-Order” signed on that date. This included but was not limited to STADIUMS (listed in 11 (g) page 5/6) in the order at: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/publicorders/Directors-Stay-Safe-Ohio-Order.pdf. Please see item #13 (specifically items ‘a’ and ‘g’). A comment yesterday during the press conference seems to have raised questions about potential school facilities outside school buildings.