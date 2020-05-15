By Mark Carpenter

Southern Hills Youth League Vice-President Brad Rolfe contacted the Defender today with good news for those who originally thought that the SHYL softball season were cancelled.

According to Rolfe, because of Ohio governor’s latest rules and regulations for youth sports, the SHYL will be up and running with sign-ups slated for May 23 and 24. There will be no fees to play this season in the SHYL and there will be a division for high schoolers who missed their 2020 spring softball and baseball seasons.

