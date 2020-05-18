Police request help searching for missing Highland County woman

WCPO Staff

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help searching for Madison Bell, who officials said hasn’t been seen since 10:30 a.m. last Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post from Hillsboro Police, Bell left her home in Greenfield Sunday morning to go to a tanning salon, and her parents have not seen her since. Officials said her car was found a few hours later at the Good Shepherd Church in Greenfield.

Bell has brown hair, brown eyes, stands roughly five feet, six inches tall and weighs around 120-125 pounds.

Police said she has a cross tattoo on her neck and a ghost tattoo on her side.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 393-1421.