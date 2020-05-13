Harold J King, 85 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at his residence.

Harold was born in Adams County, Ohio, on July 26, 1934, the son of Harold and Bella (Bennington) King. After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, Harold worked in timber. He was a member of the White Oak Chapel church.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret (Hughes), whom he married May 5, 1958, and who passed on Oct. 7, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his three brothers, Kenny King, Carl King, and Roger King, as well as two sisters, Sandy King and Brenda Wilson.

Harold is survived by his six sons, Phillip (Marcy) Hughes of Peebles, David King of West Union, Ronnie (Janet) King of Blue Creek, Rick King of West Union, Randy (Maria) King of South Carolina, and Mike King of Peebles; and by his four daughters, Teresa Moore (Terry Fields) of Blue Creek, Rhonda Simpson of Florida, Rebecca Smalley of Peebles, and Deborah (Johnny) Blythe of Aberdeen. Harold also leaves behind a sister, Mildred Robinson of Peebles. He will be sadly missed by his 27 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, and eight great, great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services, officiated by Julie Horsley, will be held at the White Oak Cemetery, at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020. Burial will immediately follow the service.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guestbook.