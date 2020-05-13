The path from Peebles to West Point

By Mark Carpenter-

For high school seniors all over the country, this spring has been nothing short of unpredictable, from lost sports seasons to lost proms to virtual graduations, the whole pandemic situation will leave the Class of 2020 with memories that none of them ever expected. But for one senior at Peebles High School, the best memories of her life may still lie ahead as she prepares to take the next step in her life, a step that a privileged few get to take, one that will lead her to the Unites States Military Academy at West Point.

For 2020 PHS senior Alisan Behr, the daughter of Kevin and Kathy Garza-Behr, the road to West Point has been a long one, filled with the many steps and procedures that it takes for one to achieve such a high honor. But her interest in the military academies began at an early age.

“I don’t know quite who introduced the service academies to me, but I do know I gained an interest in them in the sixth grade,” Behr said. “Since then, I’ve strived to make myself as marketable as possible for the admissions teams at the academies. Truly, dreaming of attending one of the most competitive institutions in the nation depends upon dedicating yourself to preparation.”

Behr’s preparation led to a sometimes exhausting high school schedule which included the College Credit Plus Program, officer positions in various clubs, and as she describes its, “blood, sweat, and tears” in athletics. Her original interest was in the US Naval Academy at Annapolis, but that all changed after she visited West Point for the first time last summer as part of a Summer Leaders Experience program (SLE).

“I fell in love with the US Military Academy (USMA) while attending SLE and I just knew that was where I was meant to be,” Behr said. “In all honesty, it felt like home. Every aspect of the campus was both beautiful and historical and while I was there I was able to experience a modified version of life as a cadet and see parts of the campus that are not typically open to the public. I was able to walk in the same steps of many historical figures from General Patton to Edgar Allen Poe. but maybe the biggest draw was how much it reminded me of home with all of the woods and hills.”

Once Behr decided on the USMA, the application and interview process was grueling and nerve-wracking, beginning with recommendations from Ohio congressmen. Behr says she was “blessed” to be awarded recommendations from both Representative Brad Wenstrup and Senator Sherrod Brown, after submitting written applications that closely resemble the typical college application. After that come the interviews, which Behr described as “beasts all themselves.” Behr spent 60 minutes in front of four different interview panels, fielding questions ranging from describing herself to what her actions would be in terms of the military honor code.

“I spent about six months in total in the recommendation process,” says Behr, “and over that time I was consistently hit with the same nerves one feels on the starting line of a race before the gun goes off. Honestly, it was the most stressful aspect of the process because you are literally going up against hundreds of other kids with the same dream. One mistake during the interview can determine your entire future.”

As you might expect, it was a handful of emotional moments when Alisan finally received the results back from her USMA application. The first came when she received her Letter of Assurance (LOA) from West Point, a document that states that you have been reserved a spot but must still receive your recommendations, complete all the applications, and be medically qualified to receive an appointment. “I was filled with so much joy and excitement, and nerves, when I received the LOA last September, but I knew I still had a long way to go,” Behr said. “The next moment of ‘wow, this is really happening’ came when I was notified of both the recommendations and that I was medically qualified on the same day. I was at school helping to run the activities on the last day before winter break and I started crying reading those words because I knew then that I was going. The week before Valentine’s Day I was given notification in my cadets candidate portal that I was being appointed to the USMA Class of 2024. I felt more relief than anything else finally seeing the words that fully sealed my future. I read those 38 words over and over again, each of them filling me with disbelief, joy, and a sense of pride that I can’t even begin to describe.”

One does not make a journey like this without accumulating a lot of memories along the way along with the high school experiences that help to prepare you, and Behr is no exception, being one of the more active students at PHS over her four years.

“West Point stands by the belief that every cadet is an athlete. In this sense, they place emphasis on the physical and mental strength that one derives from competing. That is why their admission teams put more weight on athletic accomplishments of cadet candidates. Each year of high school, I’ve competed in at least three sports. Likewise in these past two years, I’ve competed in various development events with the Peebles FFA Chapter and each of those taught me invaluable lessons that have prepared me by developing confidence, speaking abilities, the ability to see other viewpoints, and to stand up for what I believe in.”

Behr has also been a member of the very successful Lady Indians track and cross-country teams and gives a world of credit to those experiences. “My experience running with a team that has become a second family has been one of my greatest developers on this journey. I can’t even begin to imagine how many miles my legs have run, with each and every step bringing me to this point. I have been a part of great accomplishments and heartbreaking defeats, and both have taught me to never accept less than what I am capable of. That mindset has allowed me to take on roles that have developed my concept of being a true leader. I’ve hardened my mental strength and emotional limits and I’ve found my personal boundaries that I now strive to push beyond.”

A student does not make a journey like this without much inspiration and guidance and Behr credits a number of people with helping her make it to the USMA.

“There are so many individuals who have supported me in countless ways, from teachers to coaches and family members,” Behr explains. “Honestly, my passion to serve first came from my eldest brother Jack. He knew he was going to serve as a Marine since the third grade. His dedication and passion inspired me to do the same. As a complete opposite, my other brother Owen routinely encouraged me to enjoy being a teenager and not to put too much pressure on myself, and he taught me a stubbornness that has been the backbone of my drive to be the best that I can be. My parents raised my brothers and I to pursue what we dreamed of being and I can say with complete honesty that my Mom and Dad have been nothing less than supportive. There was never a point where they mad me feel inadequate nor feel that I wasn’t achieving all that I could. There were times my parents made me put down my homework to enjoy the rest of the stuff I wanted to do. They’ve raised me to put more worth in myself than grades.”

“Another influential guide in this process has been David Kelley. He has always taken time to sit down with me and discuss the application process and likewise he has taught me lessons about military life and life in general that have been invaluable. I wouldn’t be where I am today without my coaches and teachers. Coach Tyler Wilson and Coach Alex Gold both encouraged me to take on leadership roles with the cross-country and track teams. Coach Wilson has been one of my biggest inspirations and never doubted me while Coach Gold has taught me how to be positive and truly believe in myself. My FFA advisor, Rebecca Minton has been like a second mother and has pushed me beyond my limits to break out of my shell, and honestly, I have undergone a complete transformation in the last two years and she has been one of the main contributors to that.”

Behr continues by thanking a man that most people would probably overlook, PHS custodian Jim Vanpelt.

“Jim has been one of my greatest inspirations during high school, he is one of the most hard-working individuals I have ever met. During the school day, he is always doing a number of custodial jobs but he always has time to stop and ask passing students how their days are going. He is a beacon of light at Peebles and can boost the spirits of any student. There were many days that Jim brought me out of the mindset that the world was crashing down by having just a simple conversation. He has taught me what it means to sacrifice because he is a veteran. His story is incredible and has fueled my belief in wanting to serve this country and give back to those who have already sacrificed.”

Even with all this excitement and good news in her life, Behr can still grieve with her fellow seniors for the losses of their final high school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I find myself feeling the same self-pity that many other seniors are currently dealing with. It seems as if we’ve been robbed of countless milestones that we’ve always assumed that we’d be guaranteed. I think this humbles my graduating class. We wish for others to feel bad for us, but truly everything happens for a reason. Who knows what major tragedy we avoided by shutting down not only the schools but our country as a whole? I can grieve the loss of memories: a graduation speech, a final relay race, a last pep talk with Kierra while holding her blocks, wearing official dress at banquets, and laughing with my friends during one last horrible workout. Years down the road we will look back on this time and realize that we are living history.

While at West Point, Behr plans to major in Chemical Engineering, but also says that she is interested in the Defense and Strategy major that the academy offers. She also intends to study a foreign language, either Spanish or Arabic. “I don’t have to commit to a major during my plebe (freshman) year and during my senior year, I will select where I wish to branch in the Army as an officer,” Behr explains.

“We live in a small world, smaller than you could ever believe. Opportunities are sitting right outside our doorsteps and all it takes is a little leap of faith. I’ve wanted to prove that a girl from Peebles, Ohio is deserving of the future I’ve planned. I applied to four of the most competitive undergraduate institutions in the United States and after receiving four acceptance letters, it simply drove home the fact that anything, absolutely anything, is possible.”

“If I’m remembered for anything in this community, I hope it is for inspiration to pursue the impossible, to dream big, and to shoot high. Peebles will always be my home, but I can’t help but to give in to the call of service and simply be a small town girl with a big time goal.”