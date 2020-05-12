Larry L. Hughes, 74, of West Union, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his residence. He was born Dec. 15, 1945 in Brown County, Ohio, son of the late Arthur and Cleo Ritchie Hughes. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Verna McClanahan Hughes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Miller and his sisters, Margaret King, Bonnie Paige, and Rita Happney.

Larry was a strong Christian man and a member of the Aberdeen Baptist Church. He retired from GE and was also a foreman for Copeland. Larry loved working with his hands and was skilled in doing so. Farm work, wood working, and building house are just some of the examples where his talents shined.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Larry Hughes and wife Lisa of Booneville, Mississippi, Pam Wiginton and husband Mitchell of Baldwyn, Mississippi, Greg Hughes of Pontotoc, Mississippi, Tina Mullikin and husband Bill of West Union, and Gary Miller and wife Janet of West Union; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Enge of Springboro, Ohio; brothers, Arthur Ray Hughes and friend Donna McKean of West Union, Carl Hughes and wife Ruth Ann of Lees Creek, Ohio and many church family members from the Aberdeen Baptist Church.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5- 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, 216 W. Mulberry St., West Union. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, at the funeral home with Pastor Michael Ulrich officiating. Burial will follow at the Kirker Cemetery in West Union. To conform to social distancing recommendations, only 10 visitors at a time will be allowed and the family will observe the visitation, but will not participate in a receiving line.

