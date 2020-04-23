Linda L. Barr, 77, of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 surrounded by family at her residence. She was born April 29, 1942 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, daughter of the late Carl and Edna Orsborn Hull. She is survived by her loving husband, Alan Barr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jerri Riley.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Chrissy Evans and husband Buck, Kevin Jones, Lisa Barger and husband Randy; grandchildren, Alan Jones, Austin and Andrew Barger, Alan and Billy Salyers; six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; her twin sister, Sinda Gehrig; brother and sister-in-law, Dean and Sally Barr; and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.

Linda’s wishes were to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Rd., Maysville, KY 41056.

