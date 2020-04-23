ACOVSD Board holds virtual meeting

By Austin Rust-

The Adams County Ohio Valley School District (ACOVSD) Board of Education held a regular meeting Monday, April 20 and in compliance with Ohio’s stay-at-home / social distancing order and official limits on mass gatherings of people, the meeting was held virtually. A link to the live Youtube video, which remains publicly viewable, was posted to the district’s live feed.

After a call to order, roll call, the Pledge of Allegiance, approval of the agenda, and the approval of past meeting minutes, Superintendent Richard Seas recognized the district’s educators and its staff for their excellent work, then spoke in light of Governor Mike DeWine’s recent decision to keep Ohio’s K-12 schools closed for the remainder of the current school year. Mr. Seas said that plans for commencement and other means of student recognition would have to be discussed. It was mentioned that students could be recognized for certain awards at the next virtual Board of Education meeting, that certificates could be mailed to students, and that award recipients could be recognized in a page on the district’s website and special sections of the local newspaper(s).

There were no requests from the public to address the Board at this meeting; prior to the meeting, members of the public with business to bring before the Board could submit their requests to Mr. Seas. Moving forward, Treasurer Brian Switzer explained details of his report, which included regular financial statements, donations received before school closure, amounts and rates of taxation as certified by the county budget commission, a one-year renewal of services agreement, approval of bus driver physicals performed by the ACRMC for the 2020-21 school year, and a letter of intent to join HTC for IT services effective July 1, 2021. These items were approved, and the Board then moved forward to Superintendent Seas’ report.

In his report, Superintendent Seas first noted Governor DeWine’s announcement (made Monday, April 20) that Ohio’s K-12 schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year. He stated that this news was “troublesome”, explaining that the district provides excellent social-emotional learning to its students, who will miss each other and activities they were able to participate in at their schools.

Mr. Seas noted that emergency legislation had been passed to provide guidance for Ohio’s school districts in meeting education requirements and guidelines, but said that much was still unclear, advising the Board to “stay tuned” as discussions continue. Information will be sent out to the district’s parents regarding Governor DeWine’s order for schools to remain closed. At the conclusion of his report, Superintendent Seas said that he was proud of the district’s staff for their continued work in unusual times. Plans for the next school year are still unknown, but more information will be available at the Board of Education’s next meeting set for May 18 at 5 p.m.

Board President Charlie Bess spoke briefly to recognize district elementary school educators for their creative use of pages on Facebook to provide lessons and activities for younger students. In the Facilities, Transportation, & Security section, Board President Bess explained that the school buildings are still being checked every day to make sure that they remain secure and functioning, also adding that buses will have to be inspected in preparation for the next school year soon. The Child Nutrition service has provided one meal each day for five days a week to children enrolled in the Blessings in a Backpack weekend meals program, delivered to their homes, Bess added, with food pickup opportunities for all students in each attendance area on Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m.

The Board then entered into executive session and then reconvened after discussing employment and compensation of personnel. The Board then voted to enter into a second executive session to consider a property issue, announcing that there would be no further business afterward prior to adjournment.

Before entering this second executive session, items in the personnel section (including resignations, employment of a school psychologist for 2020-22, employment of administrators, non-renewal of supplemental contracts at the end of the 2019-20 school year, and an internship) were approved. The Board then thanked all who tuned in to view their meeting.

Board President Charlie Bess announced the date and time set for the next Board of Education meeting, and encouraged viewers to download the district’s new app for updates.