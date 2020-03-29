Avonelle Ruth Kinhalt, age 79, of Rome, Ohio, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the U.C. Medical Center in Cincinnati. She was born Aug. 8, 1940 in Green Township in Adams County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carey and Cora (Conrad) McGovney; husband, Marlin Kinhalt; three sisters, Zelma Copas, Hazel Grooms and Lavona Tackett; and three brothers, Scott McGovney, Dale McGovney and Roy McGovney.

Avonelle is survived by two sons, David (Brenda) Kinhalt of Stout and Rick (Lisa) Kinhalt of West Union; one sister, Pauline Spires of Scott town near Manchester; four grandchildren, Donnie, Tonya, Trina and Stacy;

six great grandchildren, Danielle, Shelby, Gage, Skylar, Aubree, and Eli;

one step great granddaughter, Xander; two great grandsons, Easton and Jamieson; and one niece, Wanda Harris.

The private visitation was held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The funeral and interment was Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the East Liberty Cemetery on Tulip Road at Lynx in Brush Creek Township.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. of West Union is serving the family.