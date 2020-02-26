Susan R. Birmingham, 46 years, of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at her residence.

Susan was born in Baltimore, Md., on July 10, 1973, the daughter of Cathleen (Creasey) Bohl and the late Thomas Birmingham.

Susan was preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her sons, Kody Cockrell and Kacey Cockrell, both of Tennessee; and her mother, Cathleen Bohl, of Blue Creek. She is also survived by a brother, Jeremy Birmingham, of Denton, Md.

According to Susan’s wishes, she is to be cremated. The family will plan a memorial service at a later time.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

