Timothy L. Copas, 60 years, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his residence, after an extended illness.

Tim was born in West Union, Ohio, on Jan. 1, 1960, the son of the late William Johnny and Mary Susie (Harper) Copas.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents. Tim is survived by his wife, Joyce (Shoemaker) Copas, whom he married on Aug. 5, 1977. He is also survived by his daughter, Mackenzie (Justin) Burns of Seaman; and his two sons, Nathan (Marcy) Copas of Seaman and Drew (Miranda) Copas of Sardinia. He leaves behind a brother, Jeff Copas; and two sisters, Sherry (Randy) Young and Lisa (Bradley) McFarland, all of Winchester. Tim will be missed by his six grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the North Adams High School, on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. The memorial service will be officiated by Michael Parks.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to either the North Adams Boosters to benefit the Boys Basketball Program, in care of Amie Gardner, 3485 Eckmansville Road, Winchester, Ohio 45697; or to the Church 180, 2556 Moores Road, Seaman, Ohio 45679. Donations may also be dropped off at any First State Bank.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.