Optimism again abounds for 2020 Reds Baseball

By Mark Carpenter-

Though the Tri-State is in the midst of winter, visions of baseball never leave the minds of true fans. On Thursday, Jan. 16 some of those visions made their way to the event center on downtown Maysville as the 2020 Cincinnati Reds Caravan made its annual local stop. The Caravan is an opportunity for current and former Reds players, broadcasters, and executives to meet and mingle with fans and spread the gospel about the newest version of Queen City baseball.

It is the East tour of the Reds Caravan that visits Maysville and last week that included Vice President and General Manager Nick Krall, Reds Hall of Famer Eric Davis, outfielder Aristides Aquino, pitcher Lucas Sims, minor league outfielder A.J. Bumpass, Hall of Fame and now retired broadcaster Marty Brennaman, and mascot Gapper.

Brennaman greeted the crowd of Reds fans on hand, referring to his group on the Caravan as the “rock star” group and introducing each member individually. After the group and fans ate a tasty catered meal, the group took time to interact with fans, sign autographs, take pictures, and do interviews.

Excitement abounds for the 2020 Reds after the offseason acquisitions of infielder Mike Moustakas, pitcher Wade Miley, and outfielder Shogo Akiyama, the first Japanese player to don the Reds’ threads. Besides the differences on the field, Reds fans will see a big difference off the field in 2020 as Brennaman, the 46-year play by play man of the team, is officially retired but will still be a familiar face around Reds Country.

“I’ve signed a three-year appearances contract with the Reds so things like Opening Day and if they are fortunate enough to make the playoffs, they’re going to want me there,” said Brennaman. “I don’t really believe not being in the booth is going to bother me at all. I had a guy come up to me about six months ago and he asked me if I knew how many games I had broadcast and I told him that I had no idea. He said that he had researched it and that I had done between 6500 and 7000 baseball games. That statement confirmed one thing in my mind- I’ve seen enough.”

Brennaman also will have another big moment this summer at GABP as the only 2020 inductee into the Reds Hall of Fame.

“The only time before that there has only been one inductee was when Pete (Rose) went in,” said Brennaman. “He sold out the building and I think I’ll sell it out too. It’s a tremendous honor for me being the first non-uniformed person to go into the Reds Hall of Fame and I’m really looking forward to that day.”

The retired Reds broadcaster also shares the enthusiasm for the 2020 Reds.

“I think this club has made some great moves this offseason, I think adding Mike Moustakas and Wade Miley to the pitching rotation is tremendous and if Akiyama lives up to his billing, he will be a major addition. Teams will now have to look at this ball club with an increased amount of respect because this team is going to be an impact player in the Central division.”

A lot of Reds fans are wondering whether the Reds are done making moves, and VP and GM Krall was asked that question over and over on the Thursday morning stop.

“You’re always trying to tweak your club, always trying to get better and improve,” said Krall. “Last year we won 75 games and I think we were a better team than that. We lost 30 some one-run games and at the end of the day you have to win those games. I really do think that the acquisitions we have made will help us and our goal is to build a consistent winning club. You’re never done working on your roster and you try to do everything you can every day to make progress and we think we’re in a good spot going forward.”