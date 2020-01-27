Mary Stevenson, age 55 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Mary was born March 7, 1964 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Charles and Lola (Mangus) Chamblin.

Survivors include her husband, Terry Stevenson of West Union, Ohio; son, Paul Marrs of West Union, Ohio; two sisters, Helen Ball of Winchester, Ohio and Christi Ross of West Union, Ohio; three brothers, Charlie Chamblin of West Union, Ohio, Harold Christman of West Union, Ohio, and Glenn Christman of West Union, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Julie Horsley officiating. Burial will follow in the Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – noon the day of service.

Family and friends can sign Mary’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.