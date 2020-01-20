Rebecca Ann “Becky” Hughes, 64, passed away at her home on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on Dec. 30, 1955 to the late Hobert Combs and Dorothy Bornhorst Combs of West Union, Ohio. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister Diane Lawler.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 45 years, John M Hughes; three daughters, Lisa (Michael) Rizzo of Schaumburg, Ill., Kristine Hollon of Dayton, Ohio, and April Hughes of Clarksville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Isaac Hart, Lance Treadway, and Xander and Ezra Rizzo; two brothers and two sisters, Peggy (Tony) Staggs, David (Angie) Combs, Carol (David) Feldman, and Matt(Melinda) Combs.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.