The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) is holding its annual county caucus reorganization meeting for Adams County on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:30 PM in the Adams County Government Center, Conference Center. Major items on the agenda of this meeting, which is open to the public, include: review and revise caucus membership, selection of executive committee members, and selection of a project review committee member. Other subjects covered in the meeting include: discussion of Appalachian Regional Commission and Economic Development Administration project development, project eligibility, and program changes; and status of OVRDC’s new Regional Transportation Planning Organization efforts.

The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission is a regional partnership dedicated to the development of southern Ohio. OVRDC coordinates federal, state and local resources to encourage development in 12 southern Ohio counties: Adams, Brown, Clermont, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. Established in 1967, the OVRDC helps with economic and community development, project development, coordination and finance, transportation planning, mapping and data resources, and small business gap lending.

OVRDC serves as a Local Development District for the Appalachian Regional Commission and as an Economic Development District for the U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration. OVRDC is also an ODOT Regional Transportation Organizations in the State of Ohio.

For more detailed information, call John Hemmings at OVRDC, 1-800-223-7491.