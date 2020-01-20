Zelma M Perrin, 70, of Manchester, Ohio passed away on Jan. 17, 2020 at the Kenton Pointe Care Center in Maysville, Ky. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 6, 1949 to the late Claude and Bertha (Beair) Darnell.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sons, Troy Hopkins and David Darnell; two sisters, Sandra Greenfeather and Joyce Brown; and two brothers, Larry and Ronald Merrill Darnell.

Zelma is survived by her husband, Lane Perrin; her stepchildren Joni Sanders, Carey Daulton, Rick Brown, Leah Perrin, Jill (Tim) Fregeau and Jennifer Perrin; 20 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and four brothers, Richard, Johnny, Rick and James Darnell.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.