MaeBelle (Polley) Verax Pollard, 91, of Stout, Ohio died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at the UC Medical Center. She was born in Carrs, Ky. on June 4, 1928, to the late John and Sylvia (Shiveley) Polley.

MaeBelle was a homemaker and belonged to the Rome United Methodist Church. She had a significant role in the lives of two of her grandchildren, Rhonda Riggs and Daniel Bradford.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, William Verax and Luther Pollard; one son, Johnny Verax; two daughters, Christena Spires and Rosemary Verax; and four grandchildren: Christopher Cox, Rachel Cox, Johnny Verax, Jr, and infant William Tyler Verax.

MaeBelle is survived by two sons, Steve Verax of Stout, Ohio and Dean (Tammy) Verax of Manchester, Ohio; two daughters, Debra Setty and Sandra Verax both of Stout, Ohio; nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and her great great grandchild, Ensley Marie West.

A funeral service for MaeBelle will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Rome United Methodist Church. Rev Terry Fite will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Puntenney Run Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday from 6- 9 p.m. at Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester.