She was the second child of the late Delmar and Dean Davis. She was also preceded in death by her two daughters, Brittany and DeAnna, and a brother, Dwane L. Davis.
She is survived by her husband, Ross Madden, and two daughters and sons-in-law, Kristi (Chet) Douglas and Gabbriel Madden (Michael Dunlap). She is also survived by two sisters, LaDonna (William) Wood and Bonita (Tom) Pierce and one brother, Bruce (Carolee) Davis, six grandchildren, Alexis Douglas, Elijah Madden, Alona Douglas, Evan King, Emma King and Aidan Dunlap, three sisters-in-law, Angela Virginia Morrison, Barbara Star Crank and Betty Celeste Lewis. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Private services will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro with burial at the Hillsboro Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be Monday, June 10, 2019 from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. at the Fincastle Baptist Church, 12900 U.S. 62, Sardinia, Ohio 45171.
Family requests memorials to the North Adams Football Organization, 2336 Russellville Road, Winchester, OH 45697 or the Jewish Hospital, 4777 E. Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45236.
Condolences can be shared at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.