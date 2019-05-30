By Mark Carpenter-

They’ve been together for the last four years and now they will be together for four more. One of the most dynamic pitcher-catcher duos in southeast Ohio, Peebles’ Madison Pierce and Kylie Sims have become inseparable in the space between the center circle and home plate and now they are both taking their softball talents to the next level and both to the same school. While they both have their attentions at the moment on a certain trip to Akron, the pair also now know what their softball future holds.

In a recent signing ceremony held in the PHS gymnasium before a very large contingent of family and friends, the battery mates signed their letters of intent to remain battery mates, this time as members of the Shawnee State University women’s softball program, a decision which seemed to just trickle down from one player to the other.

“I went to a camp a few months ago at Shawnee and talked to the coach and he said there weren’t going to be any spots open until he knew which players were coming back,” said Pierce at the signing ceremony. “I completely forgot about it and then another local softball coach talked to the Shawnee coach about me and Shawnee needed a pitcher and it wasn’t long before they contacted me. My Dad mentioned Kylie to them and how she had been my catcher since like junior high and they were really interested.”

“I asked Kylie one day, ‘How would you like it to play college softball with me?’ and automatically she said ‘Yes, I would love to do that!’ We decided to do the signing together today. We talked about this my freshman year and now it actually is happening.”

For Sims, the decision was an easy one after she found out Pierce’s choice.

“I kind of knew I was going to Shawnee and one day Madison texted me and asked if I wanted to play softball with her and the coach called my Mom and that was it,” said Sims. “I haven’t even met the coaches but I have played on their field before and I have been to the school.”

Peebles head softball coach Doug McFarland is understandably proud to be sending two of his players to the next level.

“Having both of these girls as out pitcher-catcher combo the last four years has been a blessing,” said the Peebles head coach. “We started working with them in junior high and they knew our expectations when they came into the high school program and we couldn’t ask for more than they have done. Both of them have gotten better and stronger every year and it’s really showing this year. Madison will walk away with most of our school records and that will be tough to replace.”

“It’s always our goal to send our kids to a next level and I love the fact they are singing because it shows me they are ready to work and get even better. I’m very happy to get them into a college program and they will certainly help Shawnee softball.”

While at Shawnee, Pierce plans to eventually enter the Dental Hygiene program, while Sims will be studying in Nursing.

The Shawnee State softball program is an NAIA program, playing in the Mid-South Conference under head coach Steve Whittaker. They finished 23-22 last season.