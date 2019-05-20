Charles E. Bailey, age 85 years of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Bailey was born March 25, 1934, the son of the late Ben and Sarah (Lovely) Bailey in Bays, Ky. Besides his parents, he was preceded by a son Charles Michael Bailey.

Survivors include his wife Barbara Bailey of Manchester, Ohio; three daughters, Deborah Music of Bremen, Ohio, Brinda Geisbuhler of Kirksville, Missouri, and Rhonda Scott of West Union, Ohio; two sisters, Mollie Haddox of Jackson, Ohio and Sue Wildermath of Mufreesboro, Tenn.; two brothers, Larry Bailey of Hillsboro, Ohio and John Bailey of Independence, Ky.; 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Clark Castle officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery with military services by The Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the day of the service.

Family and friends can sign Mr. Bailey’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.