Burenice Baldwin, age 85 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. Mrs. Baldwin was born Sept. 20, 1933 to the late Bazil Davis and Della Pearl (Reed) Jones in Brown County, Ohio.

Survivors include two sisters, June Mullins of Keaton, Ky. and Kay Nickloes of Batavia, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorials may be made to the Giedons International.