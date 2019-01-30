Paul Thomas Alexander, 87 years of Rarden, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at the Hospice Center at the Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Paul was born in Rarden, Ohio, on Aug. 28, 1931, the son of the late Earl Alexander and Esta (Taylor) Alexander. Paul retired from the Scioto County Engineer’s Office after 48 years. Paul served as a Rarden Township Trustee for 12 years, and he attended the Rarden Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine (Jones) Alexander, who passed away on Dec. 6, 2005; and by his sister, Thelma Jean (Alexander) White. He is survived by a son, Terry Paul (Rose) Alexander of Rarden. Paul also leaves behind a brother, Harold Leroy Alexander of Rarden; and two half-sisters, Glenna Sue Cooper and Mary Margaret Rhoads, both of Bainbridge. Paul’s passing will be mourned by his two grandchildren, Chad Thomas (Lora West) Alexander and Taylor Rose Alexander; along with his three great-grandchildren, Caleb West, Cole Alexander, and Cora Alexander.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Rev. Danny Campbell and Rev. Bob Strickland. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 12:30- 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, prior to the funeral services at the funeral home.