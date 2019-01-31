Daisy Ruth Ayers, age 82 years of Blue Creek, Ohio passed away Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Home. Daisy was born on June 1, 1936, the daughter of the late Jackson A. and Nellie Dorothy (Evans) Cooper in Adams County, Ohio.

Survivors include her loving husband, Ellsworth Ayers Sr. of Blue Creek, Ohio; one daughter, Sherry Horton of Oak Hill, Ohio; five sons, Hansford Ellsworth Ayers Jr. of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Jim Ayers of Blue Creek, Jeff Ayers of West Union, Ohio, Mark Ayers of Wheelersburg, and Duane Ayers of Blue Creek; two sisters, Ione Robertson of West Portsmouth, Ohio and Faye Lewis of Mansfield, Ohio; and 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon – 1 p.m. the day of the service.