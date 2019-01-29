Lady Hounds get ‘tourney booster’ win over South Webster

By Mark Carpenter-

Manchester varsity girls head coach Shawn Palmer will freely admit that the beginning of the 2018-19 season was a rough one for the Lady Hounds. Hired for the job very late in the process, Palmer and his squad needed adjustment time for each other and that resulted in the team dropping six of their first eight game, but it is safe to say that the Manchester girls have righted the ship, now having won seven out of eight and improving their season mark to 10-8.

Also important at this point in the season is picking up a few wins that will boost the tournament resume, and the Lady Hounds accomplished that on Wednesday night as they picked up that 10th win of the year.

Manchester welcomed to town the South Webster Lady Jeeps and were rather rude hosts, sending their guests home smarting from a 61-48 defeat.

The Lady Jeeps had an obvious strategy coming in to Wednesday night- shut down Manchester’s leading scorer, Brooke Kennedy. With a mix of physical play and double teams, they accomplished that task, holding Kennedy to just four points, but as usual the Manchester super soph made up for it in other areas, mainly defense and rebounding against a much bigger South Webster squad. With Kennedy’s scoring held down, it was up to her teammates to fill the gap and they did that in a big way, three hitting double figures, led by Emily Sweeney’s 22 points.

“I thought we played really well tonight,” said Coach Palmer after the win. “I thought we got a little out of sync there in the second quarter but overall we’re there. Our freshman are growing, our sophomores are growing, but as a team we’re growing. and that’s what’s important.”

It was the Lady Hounds with the “bite” early in the game, racing to a 10-4 lead, before South Webster got their bearings after a long and delayed bus trip. The Lady Jeeps cut the gap to 11-8 before two buckets by speedy freshman McKenzie Morrison left the home team with a 15-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second stanza, South Webster freshman Bri Claxon got the scoring underway but the Lady Hounds answered with an 8-0 run fueled by a Sweeney three and a bucket in transition by Darrington White. That gave Manchester a 23-14 advantage with 4:32 left in the half and forced a timeout by the Lady Jeeps.

Whatever Coach Ryan Dutiel told his squad during the timeout must have sunk in as the Lady Jeeps scored the game’s next nine points to tie the score at 23 at the 1:57 mark, setting up what turned out to be the most important 1:57 of the night. Manchester closed out the first half with a 7-0 run, getting a three-pointer from Sweeney and baskets by White and Morrison to take a 30-23 lead into the locker room, a lead they never gave up.

“Those nine in a row they got was the result of our poor shot selection,” said Palmer. “We just have to make better decision sometimes.”

Early in the third quarter, a three-point goal by Claxon brought South Webster within 32-28, but again the Lady Hounds had a counter attack, scoring eight in a row, including a pair of Sweeney triples to go up by double digits at 40-28. The back and forth continued with the Lady Jeeps getting the next six points and the third period ended with a basket by White that kept the home side in front 42-34.

The final eight minutes of Wednesday night’s contest can literally be summed up in two word- free throws. Facing a deficit, Coach Dutiel decided early in the fourth period to begin fouling and that resulted in 22 free throw attempts for the Lady Hounds, of which they converted 15. eight of those from freshman Hannah Hobbs and three from senior Josie Campbell, as the home team went to the stripe with success and ended up running away with the 61-48 victory.

“I think they thought we were going to miss those free throws, but we’ve shot it well from the line for the most part,” said Coach Palmer.

Hitting four bombs from beyond the arc, Emily Sweeney led all scorers with 22 points, joined in double figures by teammates Darrington White and McKenzie Morrison, with 12 and 11 respectively. Hannah Hobbs scored 8, all of them at crunch time from the foul line.

South Webster was paced by 13 points from Bri Claxon,also getting 12 from Maddie Cook and 9 from Kenzie Hornikel.

The Manchester girls were slated to jump back into Southern Hills Athletic Conference play on Thursday night, but Old Man Winter took that game, so now they will be on the road on Monday, Jan. 28, making that long trek to Fairfield High School to face the Lady Lions, a team they defeated 54-44 on Jan. 7.

South Webster

12 11 11 14 —48

Manchester

15 15 12 19 —61

S. Webster (48): Maloney 1 0-0 2, Hornikel 3 3-5 9, Cox 3 1-2 7, Claxon 6 0-0 13, Blanton 1 2-2 4, Rawlins 0 1-2 1, Cook 6 0-0 12, Team 20 7-11 48.

Manchester (61): White 5 2-4 12, M. Morrison 4 3-6 11, T. Morrison 0 0-2 0, Campbell 0 4-6 4, Kennedy 2 0-0 4, Sweeney 9 0-0 22, Hobbs o 8-10 8, Team 20 17-28 61.

Three-Point Goals:

S. Webster (1)- Claxon 1

Manchester (4)- Sweeney 4