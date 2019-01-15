By Mark Carpenter-

Coach Rob Davis and his North Adams Lady Devils picked up their ninth win of the 2018-19 season on Monday, Jan. 7 as they downed the visiting Fayetteville Lady Rockets by a final count of 70-38.

The win improved the Lady Devils to 9-3 on the season, 5-2 in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.

In Monday’s victory, Coach Davis’ troops got off to a quick first quarter start behind the strong offensive efforts of senior Grace McDowell and sophomore DeLaney Harper. McDowell and Harper combined for 15 first quarter points as the Lady Devils held an 18-6 advantage after eight minutes of action.

The North Adams offense repeated their first quarter performance, putting up 18 more points in the second stanza. McDowell stayed hot with seven more points and sophomore Wylie Shipley matched that number. At halftime, the Lady Devils were still firmly in control, leading 36-17.

The third period belonged to North Adams’ Karissa Buttelwerth, who scored seven points that combined with two baskets from point guard Mary Sonner, helped the home team increase their margin out to 51-27 after three.

Buttelwerth tallied six more points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Devils cruised to a 70-38 win.

“Grace (McDowell) had a really nice game,” said Coach Davis. “She probably only missed two or three shots. Karissa (Buttelwerth) came off the bench and played well and Wylie (Shipley) had another nice game.”

McDowell and Buttelwerth led the winners with 15 points each, with Shipley adding 12 and Harper 11 as every player on the roster dented the scoring column.

The next two games on the North Adams schedule will go a long way in determining the results in the big school division of the SHAC, as the Lady Devils will be looking to avenge two earlier losses.

On Jan. 10, the North Adams girls traveled to Lynchburg, a team that handed them a heartbreaking overtime loss in the season opener.

On Jan. 17, North Adams will travel to Eastern Brown to face the Lady Warriors, looking to avenge a 46-34 home court loss on Dec. 13,

Fayetteville

6 11 10 11 – 38

North Adams

18 18 15 19 –70

Fayetteville (38): Murphy 3 1-2 9, Crawford 4 4-8 12, Wiederhold 2 0-0 4, Malone 3 1-2 8, Coffman 2 0-2 5, Team 14 6-14 38.

N. Adams (70): Sonner 2 2-2 6, Shipley 3 3-4 12, Buttelwerth 5 4-6 15, Shupert 1 0-0 2, Jones 1 0-2 2, Call 2 0-0 4, McDowell 5 3-3 15, Robinson 1 1-2 3, Harper 4 2-4 11, Howell 1 0-0 2, Team 25 15023 70.

Three-Point Goals:

Fayetteville (4)- Murphy 2, Malone 1, Coffman 1

N. Adams (5)- Shipley 1, Buttelwerth 1, McDowell 2, Harper 1