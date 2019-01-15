Submitted by

Linda Mendenhall

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on Dec. 27, 2018 at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Ty Pell and Brian Baldridge. The meeting was opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Commissioner Baldridge.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve transfers and end of year reduction of appropriations as requested by the auditor’s office. Vote: all yea.

At 9 a.m. the Commissioners along with ECD Director Holly Johnson held a conference call with Stan Jennings, Superintendent, Scioto County Career Technical Center, to discuss the possible expansion of post-secondary instructional opportunities in the county by the establishment of an adult career training center.

Adams County Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel and Jason Work, Environmental Services, discussed the following issues with the board: Hope Van program ended October 2018- monthly services at Wheat Ridge Community Center discussed; home sewage treatment system inspections.

Bill Wickerham, Soil & Water Conservation/Wildlife Coordinator, informed the board a black bear was killed in the county due to a traffic incident. The bear was taken by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife, for data collection purposes. After the state’s examination the bear can be returned to the county and be placed in the Commissioner’s trust. The board was in agreement to accept the bear from ODNR and to have it properly preserved for display purposes and will discuss the issue with the prosecutor’s office regarding an MOU or other supporting document with ODNR.

Pat Beech, The People’s Defender, requested the Board review various events effecting the county over the past year and also give their vision for the county’s future. Discussion included county budget and revenue shortfalls due to the closure of J. M. Stuart and Killen Power Plants. It was stated that cooperative efforts are being made by the elected officials, department directors, and staff to continue to provide services with reduced funding. Also discussed was the financial impact on other agencies including Children Services, Senior Citizens Council, Meals on Wheels, Health Department, Developmental Disabilities Board, Emergency Medical Services and Library Board. Mr. Pell stated his vision for the county is the development of an industrial park to create employment opportunities; Mrs. Ward stated she hopes to see the expansion of natural gas service in the county by Utility Pipeline, Ltd.; also stated she was grateful no employees had to be laid off due to budgetary constraints; Mr. Baldridge stated he was looking forward to serving the constituents of the 90th District House of Representatives. Further Mr. Baldridge stated he was grateful for the opportunity to serve with present Commissioners Ward and Pell along with past Commissioners John Cluxton, Roger Rhonemus, Justin Cooper, Stephen Caraway, and Paul Worley.

It was moved by Brian Baldridge and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 10:36 a.m. to discuss personnel. Vote: all yea.

President Ward reconvened the board at 10:48 a.m.

Winchester Wayne Life Squad, Inc. had previously turned the title for a 2000 Ford Excursion over to the Adams County Commissioners to be used by Adams County EMS. As the vehicle is obsolete and will no longer be used by the county, the vehicle has been turned back to Winchester Life Squad Inc.

Brian Baldridge filed a letter of resignation as Adams County Commissioner due to his election to the Ohio House of Representatives, 90th District, term commencing Jan. 1, 2019. It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to accept the resignation of Brian Baldridge as a member of the Adams County Board of Commissioners effective Dec. 31, 2018 at 11:59 a.m.

It was moved by Brian Baldridge and seconded by Ty Pell to adjourn, and the meeting was adjourned.