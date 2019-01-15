By Mark Carpenter-

Coach Rob Meade and his JV North Adams Green Devils added three wins to the left side of their ledger in the past week, knocking off Peebles, Fairfield and Manchester to improve their record to 7-3 at press time.

On Friday, Jan. 4, the JV Devils were at Peebles in a typical county battle that came right down to the wire. A late steal and score by Andrew Brand and a Seth Vogel free throw sealed the 34-31 win for the Devils.

On Tuesday, Jan. 8 the going was a little easier for the Devils as they rolled past the Fairfield Lions by a final score of 54-23. A 14-0 first quarter set the tone for the game whee the Devils were led by Hunter Hoop’s 12 points, with 9 apiece from Vogel and Brand.

The highlight of the Fairfield win came in the final seconds when to the roar of the crowd, super sub Hunter Rapp scored the final basket of the game to put a fitting finale on a big win.

On Wednesday, Jan. 9, the JV Devils hosted the Manchester Greyhounds and rallied from a one-point halftime deficit to hang on for a 32-29 win.

The Greyhounds took a 15-14 halftime advantage, but a low-scoring third quarter saw North Adams use a pair of baskets by Brand to move back in front 21-19. Overcoming a six-point effort by the Hounds’ Logan Bell, the Devils hung on in the final period to eke out the three-point victory.

Brand again led the Devils with 13 points, with Vogel adding 9. Bell led Manchester with 8.