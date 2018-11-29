By Patricia Beech-

“Small Business Saturday” in Adams County ended on a seasonal note last weekend as hundreds of local residents turned out for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Courthouse Square in West Union.

The event also featured a Christmas Cookie Contest, a Christmas Chili Cookoff, and an Ugly Sweater Contest, in addition to a live nativity scene (by the West Union Church of Christ), a Christmas Parade, and a visit with Santa, Mrs. Claus, Rudolph, Frosty, the Grinch, and the Lions Club mascot.

Sponsored by the Lions Clubs of Adams County, the inaugural holiday event kicks off yuletide celebrations across the county.

On Saturday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., five businesses in the Winchester area will host a Christmas Open House Trail to promote local shopping.

Over 35 local vendors will set up at Hilltop Formals & Gifts at 232 West Street in Winchester; New To You at 137 Maple Avenue, Winchester; Country Touch Homecare at 19255 St. Rt. 136 Winchester, Southern Ohio Bling at 42 Polley Rd., Winchester; and 8th Day Boutique at 20395St. Rt. 136, Winchester.

Additionally, the Winchester United Methodist Church will feature a Christmas Coverings display of quilts, table runners and more.

There will also be various food and other refreshments, including homemade baked goods, along the Christmas Open House Trail.

HomeTown Christmas in Peebles will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 1 with Special Holiday Honorees, Treber and Olive Thatcher, throwing the switch to light the village Christmas Tree. Area church members will perform in the community choir. The Peebles Methodist Church will provide hot chocolate while kids will get treats and a visit from Santa.

Also on Saturday, Dec. 1, the Old Fashioned Christmas Holiday Bazaar will be held at the American Legion Hall in Peebles from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. This annual Christmas Bazaar features local vendors and small businesses that display their crafts and merchandise for sale all in one place. Holiday shoppers can check out the home baked goods, candies, crafts, home decor, soaps, lotions, Color Street, Scentsy, jewelry, and pictures with Santa Claus.

Shoppers can also get a taste of Christmas on the Farm on Friday, Nov. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Erwin’s Farm and Corn Maze located at 1365 Coon Hill Road in Winchester. Refreshments will be served and kids can write a letter to Santa while Mom shops.

A Country Christmas Wreath making class will be held Sunday, Dec. 2 at Family Traditions Animal Adventures LLC located at 240 Poole Road in West Union. For $30 each, those attending the class will create their very own Christmas wreath – hand wired with a choice of fragrant pine, cedar, spruce evergreen, or an 18″ grapevine wreath with pine cones, berries and a bow of your choice. . Please contact ahead of time if you plan to attend.