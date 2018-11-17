Walter Robert “Bob” Fawley, age 84, of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday morning Nov. 14, 2018 at the Laurels of Hillsboro. He was born Nov. 21, 1933 in Lynchburg, the son of the late Clifford and Lucille (McLaughlin) Fawley.

He was a member of the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church, retired from Cincinnati Milacron after 22 years of service and had also worked for the State Highway Department for many years. He was a farmer and loved his horses, and helped with horses at Kamp Dovetail for many years. He also loved collecting John Deere toy tractors.

Bob is survived by a daughter, Linda (Steve) Allen of Lynchburg; four sons, Robert (Gael) Fawley of New Richmond, Michael (Mary) Fawley of Hillsboro, Charles (Pam) Fawley of Manchester and Ronnie Fawley of Kentucky; a sister, Ruth (Tony) Luke of Lynchburg; 11 grandchildren, Stephanie (Eric) Roush, Tiffany (Joe) Gobin, Brittany (Dan) Wierville, Chad Fawley, Lance Fawley, Matthew (Valerie) Malott, Kara (Bill) Williams, Shawna (Todd) Edenfield, Shannon Fawley, Chris (Rodney) Burns and Jenny (Greg) Thacker; 31 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; his former wife and mother of his children, Ruby Wallingford of Hillsboro; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou Fawley; an infant son, Larry Dale Fawley; a brother, Richard Fawley; and a great granddaughter, Makenna Marie Roush.

The funeral service for Mr. Fawley was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg with Rev. Dan Lamb officiating. Burial followed in the Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to S.A.T.H.-Kamp Dovetail, c/o Linda Allen, 5350 W. New Market Road, Hillsboro, OH 45133.