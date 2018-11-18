Loretta Porter, 92 years of Winchester, passed away on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Loretta was born on Jan. 27, 1926, in Stonecoal, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Serpell Rouse Keesee and Ethel Lee (Nunn) Keesee.

Loretta, a homemaker, was a member of the Mt. Calvary Presbyterian Church, and the Mt. Calvary Busy Bees. She also belonged to the Winchester American Legion Auxiliary, the Southern Ohio Horseshoe Association, and the Sunset Bowling League.

In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. Porter, who passed away on Nov. 2, 1990. Loretta was also preceded in death by two daughters, Diana Porter of West Union and Jeanette Rhoades of Hillsboro; as well as three brothers, Rouse Keesee, James Keesee, and Robert Keesee; and two sisters, Imogene Keesee and Elizabeth Keesee.

Loretta is survived by three daughters, Joyce Porter of Winchester, Patsy Roberts of Winchester, and Janice (Donald) McCarty of West Union. Loretta also leaves behind her brother, Donald Keesee of San Antonia, Texas. Loretta will be missed by her 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at the Mt. Calvary Community Church, in Winchester, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Rodney Tumbleson and Daniel McCarty. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 6- 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Loretta’s memory to either the Hospice of Hope in Mt. Orab, or to the Monarch Meadows Patient Activities Fund.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.