Greg Anderson, age 57 years of Peebles, Ohio died Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 at his residence. Greg was born on March 14, 1961, the son of the late George and Laura Lee (Coomer) Anderson in West Union, Ohio.

Survivors include his loving wife Camille Anderson of Peebles, Ohio; two daughters, Melissa Hall of West Union and Amanda Crago of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; three brothers, Richard Anderson of Lawshe, Ohio, Don Anderson of Peebles, and Jeff Anderson of West Union; and four grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Ron Baker officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. the day of the service. Following services Mr. Anderson will be cremated.

