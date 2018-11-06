Six countians earn All-SHAC honors –

By Mark Carpenter –

In the annual vote of the coaches, the Southern Hills Athletic Conference recently named its 2018 All-Conference Girls Soccer Team. Six young ladies from Adams County are part of the 18-member squad, who were given their awards and recognition at the SHAC Fall Sports Awards on Oct. 29 at Peebles High School.

In the retirement season of long-time head coach Dave D’Avignon, the North Adams Lady Devils finished with a 4-2-1 record in conference play, good enough for third place and were represented on the All-SHAC Team by three players, leading scorer Karissa Buttelwerth, keeper Alaina Eiterman, and fullback Mary Sonner.

It was also a banner year for Coach Greg Dennison and the Peebles Lady Indians as they finished with an overall record of 11-3-2 and had the identical conference record as North Adams, finishing 4-2-1 in the SHAC. A pair of Lady Indians were named All-Conference, sophomore Lilly Gray, who broke the school’s scoring record this season, along with goalkeeper Hope Brown.

Coach Kevin Hunter’s West Union Dragons struggled in SHAC play, going winless but their one bright spot all along was the coach’s daughter, senior Heidi Hunter. Hunter took over the all-time scoring record, girls or boys, at WUHS, racking up 31 goals in her final season as a Lady Dragon, and earning her third spot on the All-SHAC Team.

The reminder of the All-SHAC Girls Soccer squad consisted of: Isabelle Brinkman (Lynchburg), Trinity Huff (Fairfield), Reagan Leonard (Eastern Brown), Kali Cochran (Lynchburg), Riley Creditt (Lynchburg), Kailee Fisher (Ripley), Jamie Hoover (Eastern Brown), Kaylee Lunsford (Lynchburg), Taylor Mechlin (Fayetteville), Morgan Reynolds (Eastern Brown), Peyton Scott (Lynchburg), and Lyndee Spargur (Fairfield).

The Lynchburg- Clay Lady Mustangs captured yet another gold ball trophy, going 7-0 in conference play and were rewarded with five players on the All-SHAC squad. Lynchburg’s Peyton Scott was named SHAC Player of the Year, while Coach Dennis West earned Coach of the Year honors.

SHAC Girls Soccer Final Standings

Lynchburg 7-0

Eastern Brown 6-1

North Adams 4-2-1

Peebles 4-2-1

Fairfield 3-4

Fayetteville 2-5

Ripley 1-6

West Union 0-7