Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13

By Mark Carpenter –

The annual Kory Franklin “Redneck Run” Memorial 5K Run/Walk will return to the Manchester riverfront on Saturday, May 13. The race honors the memory of former Manchester student and runner Kory Franklin, whose life was tragically cut short.

Race day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at Front and Pike Streets and a $15 advance registration guarantees a race t-shirt.

Awards will be given to the top overall male and female runners, medals for the top two in each category. Divisions for runners are as follows: 14 and under, 15-18, 19-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54,55-59, and 60 and over. Divisions for walkers are under 40 and 40 and over.

All the proceeds from the race go to the Kory Franklin Scholarship Fund in remembrance of the runner for an annual scholarship given to a qualifying Manchester High School graduate.

For more information, contact Vic Bowman at (937) 549-3691, leave a message. Mail or deliver entries and checks to Kory Franklin Scholarship Fund, c/o Jason Franklin, 466 Heidi Ridge, West Union, OH 45693.

Entry forms can be picked up at the offices of The People’s Defender.