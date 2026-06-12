Anthony P. Evans

Anthony Paul Evans, aged 65, passed away on June 5, 2026, due to an accident. He was born on October 4, 1960, the first-born son of the late William P. Evans and Corena (Fite) Evans.

Anthony is survived by his wife, Donna (Rothwell) Evans; his mother, Corena (Fite) Evans of Blue Creek; his two sisters, Connie Centers (the late Billy) of Otway, and Denise “Dee” Carver (Rusty) of Blue Creek; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lonnie and Ruthann (Rothwell)

He was preceded in death by many family members including his beloved little brother Chad Evans, whom we are positive was waiting at the gates for him.

He loved and was incredibly proud of his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A special mention must be made for his late grandparents, Chet and Dollie Fite, with whom he was so close with in life. They influenced Anthony’s life in ways that are truly unimaginable. They instilled in him core values, taught him the difference between right and wrong, and helped shape him into the wonderful man he became.

Anthony was an avid motorcyclist who could never abandon the peace, joy, and freedom that riding brought him. He was also an intense billiard player who competed in many tournaments throughout his lifetime, making friends everywhere he went.

Above all, Anthony was a true animal lover. He always carried treats with him, ready for his friends’ pets or any animal he encountered that he felt needed a little extra kindness.

His family wishes to extend a special thanks to a few very important friends: Kenny Waldron, who has been a faithful friend since high school; and Chris McDaniel, Trae Wilson, and Kevin Eldridge, who were also longtime buddies. He thought the world of his friend Alex Boone whom he cherished spending time with. He is also remembered alongside Scott Yeager and Brian Bayless, dear friends whom Anthony missed every single day since their passing.

When Anthony passed, a bright light went out in this world.

The Memorial Service is Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 6 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

Visitation is Sunday, June 14, 2026 from 3 – 6 p.m., also at the Lafferty Funeral Home.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family. Post condolences at LaffertyFuneralHome.com.