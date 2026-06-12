WUHS seniors seceive Susan Hattan Harper Memorial Scholarships

News Release

The Susan Hattan Harper Memorial Scholarship was recently awarded to two graduating seniors at West Union High School. Presented annually by Keith Harper and family, the scholarship honors the memory of Susan Hattan Harper and her lifelong dedication to education.

The scholarship, established in 2021, recognizes graduating seniors who demonstrate academic achievement, leadership, service, and commitment to community. This year, two $5,000 scholarships were awarded.

The 2026 recipients are Nina McCann and Brylee Mills.

McCann, the top-ranked student in the WUHS Class of 2026, plans to study chemistry with the goal of entering the medical field. She has been highly involved in academics, athletics, music, and community service while at West Union High School.

Mills plans to major in business and marketing with a healthcare focus. A multi-sport varsity athlete and team captain, he is also an entrepreneur and active volunteer with West Union Youth Athletics.

Susan Harper taught at West Union Elementary School for more than 30 years. Her husband, Keith Harper, also dedicated 30 years to the district as a junior high school teacher. Together, their commitment to education continues through this scholarship supporting future generations of West Union students.

For more information, please contact Abby Edwards at (513) 331-0033 or [email protected].