Fancy Free Cloggers compete in World of Clogging Championships

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The West Union-based Fancy Free Cloggers competed in the World of Clogging Championships held in Cincinnati in May. They received two overall Grand Champions in Contemporary and Traditional Categories along with their usual haul of first place banners.

The duo of Beth Olds wand her daughter Myla took first place and the combination of Harley Courtney and Alexis Marshall took first with their traditional duo.

Colton Meade was honored to win one of the coveted Judges Awards along with founder Evie Poe also being awarded a Judges Award.

The Fancy Free Coggers are working towards their next competition in August at the Hoosier Clogging Classic. This team is on fire showing what hard work and dedication can do. Clog on Fancy Free!