Amazon Web Services to hold Open House in Manchester about potential data center

Staff Report

The Adams County Board of Commissioners recently announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be holding a public Open House to provide concerned residents and community members their opportunity to gather more information on local data center operations and also the chance to interact directly with representatives from AWS.

The open house will be held at Manchester High School on Thursday, June 18 from 5-8 p.m. The high school is located at 130 Wayne Frye Drive.

At the Open House, the AWS representatives will share more information about date infrastructure, their daily operations and their impact on local communities, If you attend the Open House, you will get the opportunity to ask your questions,talk with experts from the company and learn the ins and outs of how data centers operate.

”The Board of Adams County Commissioners encourages residents to attend this Open House and take advantage of the opportunity to hear directly from AWS,” the Commissioners explained in a statement. “Public engagement and access to accurate information are important as our community continues to learn more about data center development and operations.”

The Open House is of course open to the public and members of the community can stop in any time between 5-8 p.m.

If you need more information about this upcoming Open House, feel free to contact the Board of Commissioners at (937) 544-3286.