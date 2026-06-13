Serpent Mound hosting 17th annual Summer Solstice Celebration

Press Release

Join the Friends of Serpent Mound (FOSM) for the 17th annual Summer Solstice Celebration festival and be a part of acknowledging the rich prehistoric Indigenous mound-building heritage and the solar alignment incorporated into the design of the Great Serpent Mound effigy mound.

There will be three fun-filled days of educational lectures, presentations, workshops, tours, music, hands-on activities and more, located on the adjacent private Soaring Eagle Retreat property. The celebration begins Friday, June 19 from 3 – 7 p.m. and continues Saturday and Sunday, June 20 and 21, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. The Soaring Eagle Retreat address is 351 Horner Chapel Road, Peebles, Ohio, where festival parking is free (parking at the Serpent Mound Park is $8).

The two locations border each other on the east side of the Serpent Mound park and can be accessed via a short walk on the Buckeye Trail during park hours. According to the Ohio History Connection’s Serpent Mound website, the park will be closed on Juneteenth, June 19, and have extended hours on Saturday, June 20 to view the Summer Solstice alignments by being open from 5:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Their hours for Sunday, June 21 will be noon – 5 p.m.

“For the first few years of this event the theme was Serpent Mound’s History, Mystery, and Intrigue,” says Delsey Wilson, Executive Director of FOSM. “Then I started noticing the theme changed. One year, there was more focus on the music, one year we focused on the anniversary of the crop circle that was cross the road from the park. After that, the theme or focus would change each year.” This year’s theme is Appalachian Food & Culture, a subject near and dear to Mrs. Wilson, who will kick off the festival after a Family Memorial Tree Dedication to talk about her families’ ties to Appalachia with her presentation “Appalachian Little Grannies: Family Traditions, Ways of Healing, & Superstitions.”

Wilson goes on to share, “We have a new Youth Festival Patch Program that we created for Scouts, Home Schoolers, Youth Groups, or even families.” This program is for kids up to 18 years of age, and the cost is just $2 per child to participate, and the earning requirements vary by age. There is a limited number of 100 registrants, so if you are interested in in having your child earn a patch. Register early and don’t forget to reserve a patch for yourself, as the overseeing adult.

Throughout the weekend one can learn about certain Indigenous ways and music from the Okandada Voice of the People and Ancient Ways, as well as other types of regional music like folk, bluegrass, Appalachian fiddle and dulcimer, mindful drumming, crystal singing bowls, native flute, and two Americana groups – Mike Buford and the Bulldogs and the Portsmouth-based Mothman.

Learn about the “Legacy of Quilting” and how one daughter’s love for her mother, who’s love of quilting, made a huge impact on the Appalachian and Midwest regions. Children of all ages may enjoy the live animal program from Family Traditions Animal Adventure & Feathers, Inc., with their “Animals of the Americas”.

Finally, there can’t be a festival without talking and learning more about Serpent Mound. Sunday morning, bring your own kayak and join a float in Brush Creek below the park for free, or rent one from MoonDoggie LIVERee. Serpent Mound Historian and Author, Jeffrey Wilson will give the final presentation (two hours) of the weekend, on the Archeological History of Serpent Mound. Each day ends with a tour to the Serpent Mound Cryptoexplosive Area Natural National Landmark (Meteor Crater)’s SW rim edge. This is a breathtaking view of the 300-million-year-old crater and the central uplift of a meteor strike that formed the peninsula on which Serpent Mound sits.

There are mostly free workshops, but a few have a nominal fee. Experience doing “Pigment Painting from Nature”, listen to storytellers, do yoga, go on a guided nature hike, make and learn how to use artist charcoal, learn to cook over an open flame, learn about cooking from scratch and from your yard, how to care for your cast iron skillet, see how to metalwork, and more. The two fee-based workshops are first, an artist lead painting class, “Paint the Serpent Mound” on an 8×10 canvas for $15, all supplies included, and second, “Weaving with Nature” is $22, and again, all supplies are included. Both of those workshops are on Sunday.

During all three days of this year’s festival one can practice throwing the atlatl as the ancients did, thanks to the Ohio Atlatl Association. Visit our John “Barney” Barnhart Education Tent to see local prehistoric artifact collections, the Grooms family collection of early farming tools and equipment, and a variety of Appalachian craft demonstrations, which will be different each day. Friday’s scheduled demonstration will be broom-making and gourd crafting, Saturday is a demonstration about dulcimers, and Sunday is nature art, gourds, hand sewing, and old-time wooden spoon carving. There are many more learning and entertaining opportunities, so, be sure to check out the complete schedule. There will also be over 40 vendors for a unique shopping experience, as well as, a couple of food trucks.

Our family friendly festival fits your budget — as it’s free, close-by, and open to the public. This is a no drugs or alcohol event, but dogs are welcome. They must be on a leash and picked up after.

Want to learn more? Visit www.serpentmound.org.