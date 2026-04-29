By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

From the National Institute on Aging – Loneliness and Social Isolation — Tips for Staying Connected

Everyone needs social connections to survive and thrive. But as people age, they often find themselves spending more time alone. Being alone may leave older adults more vulnerable to loneliness and social isolation, which can affect their health and well-being.

What is the difference between loneliness and social isolation? Loneliness and social isolation are different, but related. Loneliness is the distressing feeling of being alone or separated. Social isolation is the lack of social contacts and having few people to interact with regularly. You can live alone and not feel lonely or socially isolated, and you can feel lonely while being with other people.

Older adults are at higher risk for social isolation and loneliness due to changes in health and social connections that can come with growing older, hearing, vision, and memory loss, disability, trouble getting around, and/or the loss of family and friends.

People who are lonely experience emotional pain. Losing a sense of connection and community can change the way a person sees the world. Emotional pain can activate the same stress responses in the body as physical pain. When this goes on for a long time, it can lead to chronic inflammation (overactive or prolonged release of factors that can damage tissues) and reduced immunity (ability to fight off disease). This raises your risk of chronic diseases and can leave a person more vulnerable to some infectious diseases.

Social isolation and loneliness may also be bad for brain health. These have been linked to poorer cognitive function and higher risk for dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. Also, too little social activity and being alone often may make it more difficult to perform everyday tasks such as driving, paying bills, taking medicine, and cooking.

How can you stay connected with friends and family? There are things you can do to help protect yourself or a loved one from the negative effects of loneliness and social isolation. Here are some other ideas to help you stay connected:

· Find an activity that you enjoy, restart an old hobby, or take a class to learn something new. You might have fun and meet people with similar interests.

· Schedule time each day to stay in touch with family, friends, and neighbors in person, by email, social media, voice call, or text.

· Use communication technologies such as video chat or smart speakers to help keep you engaged and connected.

· If you’re not tech-savvy, sign up for a class at your local public library or community center to help you learn how to use email or social media.

· Consider adopting a pet if you are able to care for one. Animals can be a source of comfort and may also lower stress and blood pressure.

· Stay physically active. Find ways to exercise with others, such as joining a walking club or working out with a friend. Adults should aim for at least 150 minutes (2 1/2 hours) of moderate-intensity activity each week.

· Find a faith-based organization where you can deepen your spirituality and engage with others in activities and events.

· Check out resources and programs at your local social service agencies, community and senior centers, and public libraries.

· Join a cause and get involved in your community.

To read the whole article, go to: https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/loneliness-and-social-isolation

Just A Thought: “Loneliness and the feeling of being unwanted is the most terrible poverty.” ~Mother Teresa