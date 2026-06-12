Manchester’s Raines running to SSU

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After conquering the hills on the cross-country course around Manchester High School, Greyhounds’ graduated senior Ryan Butcher-Raines is now taking his running talents on to the collegiate level. In a mid-May signing ceremony, Butcher-Raines inked his name on a letter of intent to become a member of the cross-country and track programs at Shawnee State University.

“Shawnee was just the closest and I just knew that was where I wanted to go,” said Butcher-Raines at the signing ceremony held in the MEAC on the Manchester campus. “I visited other schools but they just weren’t for me, I liked Shawnee more.”

“I will always remember all the people here at Manchester- my friends, my teams and so many others. All of my coaches really pushed me to run harder, faster and better.”

Butcher-Raines’s coach at Manchester was Sean Inman and he commented on his runner moving on.

“It’s been a pleasure to coach Ryan for these past four years,” said Inman. “I’ve watched him grow as a runner and as a person and he really has a lot of accomplishments here at Manchester. He’s a school record holder and a state qualifier so he will definitely be missed but I am really looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish at the next level.”

Butcher-Raines plans to study Accounting in his four years at Shawnee State.