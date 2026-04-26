Senior Profile- Preston Call, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Preston Call
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Terry and Amy Call
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball,Soccer
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going to districts in soccer
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Yeat
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Texas
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Billy Madison”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Family Guy
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Lunch
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Napping
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
John Daly
FUTURE PLANS:
Work in the family business
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