Senior Profile- Preston Call, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Preston Call

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Terry and Amy Call

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball,Soccer

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Going to districts in soccer

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Yeat

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Texas

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Billy Madison”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Family Guy

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Lunch

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Napping

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

John Daly

FUTURE PLANS:

Work in the family business