Busy year for Adams County Chamber of Commerce

By Sherry Larson

The Adams County Chamber of Commerce had a busy first half of 2026, and it doesn’t look like things will slow down in the second half. The events for the year focus on networking, business development, and recognizing area businesses.

The Chamber has moved its evening membership meetings to lunchtime meetings because it integrated Hillsboro Rural Connections into its schedule last year. Randi McFarland Franklin, Business Coordinator for the Chamber, said, “We started last year with surrounding Chambers where we all host an evening and the other Chambers and their members come to us.” The Adams County Chamber will host in September at Local Jacks.

On April 30, the Chamber held the Edge of Excellence Awards themed “Homemade in the Heartland: Celebrating America’s 250th.”The event was held at McCoy’s Poplar Flat. Franklin explained, “This has become one of our most fun events.” She highlighted that each table is designed by a business, and each guest takes home a nice gift from a local organization. This year, the Chamber announced a new award in honor of Dan Ferguson, a past President of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce.

Winners for the 2026 event were:

• Business of the Year: Sunset Bowling Alley

• Beautification of the Year: The Adams County Welcome Center

• Educator of the Year: Mrs. Kimberly Skaggs of Manchester Local School District

• Entrepreneur of the Year: Cory Kuttler of Close-Up

• Nonprofit of the Year: Adams County Community Foundation

• Dan Ferguson, Leader of the Year: Haley Jo Davis of Adams County Regional Medical Center

CelebraTea was held on May 7 at Captain’s Quarters, on the river in Manchester. The event “is a gathering rooted in gratitude, heritage, and community – honoring the stories, strength, and spirit of Appalachian women in Adams County.”

The Chamber is busy all year with ribbon cuttings. June 4 observed the Grand Opening and ribbon-cutting of Queen Acres Lavender Farm. Amy Queen, owner, had this to say about the day: “The ribbon cutting at Queen Acres Lavender Farm meant more to me than I can fully put into words. I grew up a farmer’s daughter, and I have always loved being outside, appreciating the land, and seeing the beauty in rural life. To stand on this land, in the county where I was born, raised, and love so much, surrounded by family, friends, neighbors, and community, felt very full circle. It was a day of reflection, remembrance, gratitude, and following a dream that God placed on my heart. My work in workforce development and community outreach has taught me to believe in people, place, purpose, and possibility, and Queen Acres brings all of that together in a deeply personal way. This journey has been healing, humbling, emotional, and so good for my soul.”

Visitors of the day were encouraged to plant a lavender in remembrance. Queen said, “The first plant in the ground was in memory of my farming father, who passed 40 years ago.” Regarding the future of Queen Acres, she continued, “Mother and I are starting very small, and will continue to trust in the direction we are led with the farm.”

Upcoming events for the Chamber include:

• Kid’s Career Encounter on June 23 and 24 – A summer camp for kids to explore careers held at Southern State Community College, Hillsboro Campus. For more information, contact Lisa Hord at (937) 205-3141.

• fourth Annual Golf Scramble on June 19, held at Hilltop Golf Course. The first-place prize is $ 1,000, second place is $500, and thirrd place is $250. For more information, contact [email protected]

• Best of the Best held at the Willow on September 16 at 6 p.m. – This event was so popular last year that they’ve expanded the program and the space.

• Elevate Economy Forecast at the River Barn on November 4 at 8:30 a.m.

For these and other exciting events, follow the Adams County Chamber of Commerce on Facebook and on their website at adamscountyohchamber.com.