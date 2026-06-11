Packing the Statehouse

By Sherry Larson

“Don’t give up the ship,” was Nikki Gerber of MoonDoggie LiVeree in Adams County’s final remark as she concluded her testimony at the June 1, 2026, Select Joint Committee meeting on data centers led by Senators Chavez and Holmes at the Ohio Statehouse. It’s the same rally cry she repeats to this reporter at the conclusion of our interview. A shout that represents the unwavering resilience of Gerber and others who have been fighting against the presence of hyperscale data centers in their communities.

If this is the same opposition group that Ohio Senator of Marietta, Republican Brian Chavez, referred to as being “coastal liberal organizations” and politically motivated outside interests, he would do well to pull up a chair and meet with them. Gerber attempted to meet with him on a visit to the statehouse on May 20, 2026, but was not granted an audience. She did, however, meet with Senator Terry Johnson, whom she described as “amazing.” If Chavez would listen to Gerber and several other Adams Countians and Ohioans at large who oppose large data centers in their communities, it would be abundantly clear that this is not a political issue for many of them but a matter of passion. A love and respect for community, natural resources, the Appalachian landscape – a place they call home.

“It’s Appalachia – a lot of us survive off the land in one way or another,” Emily Harper, one of the 35 individuals, along with Gerber, who gave verbal testimonies on June 1, told this reporter. “We want to raise our children where they can see the stars at night and breathe fresh air, drink out of a well or spring, and have freedoms that you don’t get growing up in a suburb.”

The Joint Committee meeting is a result of the growing backlash against Ohio’s data center growth. Residents in many counties have attended public meetings; some local governments have passed moratoriums; and others are gathering signatures to amend the state constitution to block facilities that use more than 25 megawatts of power.

Seven individuals from Adams County: Nikki Gerber, Danielle Kinhalt, Emily Harper, Tonya Kinhalt, Angel Shelton, Emily Young, Taryn Penrose, and 16-year old Dylan Lloyd attended the meeting. Adams County native, Jessica Adams Baker, who now lives in Williamsburg, Ohio, also joined the group.

Austin Baurichter, a volunteer for Conserve Ohio, committee member/co-drafter of the state-wide data center petition, and attorney, addressed the committee, saying, “You should have found out about data centers years ago before they descended on us in mass – that was your job – but you didn’t.” He continued to chastise the committee for waiting until the “eleventh” hour to form, once he and others had taken on the burden of research – a job that lawmakers should have done. Baurichter also criticized the local government, which has failed to represent the constituents who elected it.

Gerber, who had nervously spoken in opposition to data centers once before at the statehouse, was third on the roster to speak. She stated she was still anxious, but this time it was different, and she delivered a confident discourse highlighting the Buckeye Trail, which she considers “Ohio’s greatest outdoor treasure.” She described Adams County as being a critical stronghold in Ohio for “rare and endangered and climate-resilient life- the crown jewel of eco diversity in Ohio.”

Gerber claimed that ecological and Appalachian resilience are being threatened. Her impassioned plea stated that money was not the issue and that life for another 250 years was paramount. She implored the committee to press pause on hyperscale data centers until the necessary questions were answered and have Ohio lead the way to responsible development.

Among the testifiers, many concerns, such as quality of life and natural resources, were at the forefront. Harper noted, “Our aquifer is bountiful and exceptionally clean. Our forest is truly the last wild frontier of Ohio – pristine. Our independence and self-reliance also seem increasingly threatened.” Student Dylan Lloyd said, “The promises are inflated – the risks are dangerous and rural America is being asked to carry an indescribable burden.”

Some Adams Countians are concerned about the responses and non-responses of their County Commissioners and have asked for more transparency. Gerber stated that she hoped NDAs would be rescinded so they could obtain answers from the water, soil, and fire departments.

Expert witness Stephen E. Petty, P.E., C.I.H., C.S.P., is a Republican industrial hygienist and chemical engineer. Petty is the founder and principal owner of a privately held forensic engineering environmental consulting firm based in Dublin, Ohio. His testimony to the committee on June 1 provided legislators and the public with education on key issues regarding data centers and their effects on individuals’ health.

Petty focused on water quality, wastewater issues, and contamination. He discussed the need for regulations and the costs being passed onto municipalities. Various chemicals, including PFAS (per– and polyfluoroalkyl substances), are also known as “forever chemicals.” According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, PFAS do not break down in the environment or the human body, raising severe health concerns. He stated, “The real issue on the regulatory side is what isn’t regulated, and that’s where the Legislature has to fill in that hole.”

Representatives for Google, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft were at the Ohio Statehouse Thursday, June 4, 2026, to testify before the Joint Data Center Committee about their energy use, water consumption, and transparency in local communities. (FB Ideastream News)

Lawmakers asked the large developers of hyperscale data centers pressing questions, leaning into the education they received on June 1. The Committee communicated the mistrust brewing in communities regarding data centers and questioned how these giant tech companies would be more accountable and transparent in the future.

Representative Heidi Workman, a Republican from Rootstown, was vocal in her criticism of the companies, telling them, “You’re far behind the narrative on this.” She noted concerns from community members’ testimonies during the June 1 meeting.

Key takeaways from Thursday’s meeting were:

• Controversial NDAs- The Committee questioned the use of tech giants’ nondisclosure agreements with local officials. Microsoft stated that they are moving away from NDAs to promote trust in communities. (NBC 4 Columbus)

• Public Perception- The Joint Committee expressed its concern that these companies are not effectively communicating the benefits of data centers to the public.

• Unanswered Questions- Even after adjourning, committee members recognized that many questions about grid impacts and community relations remained unanswered. (Statehouse News Bureau)

House Speaker Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, said he plans to pass data center legislation before leaving for summer break.

later this month. Huffman said lawmakers are considering a broad package that could address water and energy use, non-disclosure agreements, local land-use issues, and state tax incentives. “Come to the legislature with your plan, or one of course will be imposed upon you,” Huffman said. (FB Coalition Against Data Centers in Southern Ohio)

Kim Georgeton, a conservative who ran for Lieutenant Governor alongside Casey Putsch in the 2026 gubernatorial primary, has concerns about the committee’s seriousness. In her Facebook post on Friday, June 5, she said she had learned that several of the committee members have conflicts of interest, ranging from business connections to campaign contributions. She said, “These same politicians support policies promoting massive energy expansion for data centers.”She asked, “How can Ohioans have confidence that this committee is impartial and independent when so many members have professional, political, or financial ties to industries that stand to benefit from data center growth?” Georgeton is concerned that the Joint Committee may be designed to reassure the public while decisions have already been made. Her questions – “Was this committee created to protect Ohio citizens? Or was this committee created to make us think someone is protecting Ohio citizens?”

Georgeton is not alone in her skepticism. Gerber has long suspected that plans are farther along than they hope. Still, she and many others continue the fight, and she said, “No matter what happens, we tried.” Speaking of her experience on the day, Danielle Kinhalt said, “I left there feeling accomplished that we were able to shine light on the unknowns.”

At the June 1 meeting, Baurichter asked the committee, “What stories should we tell about you? I hope that they are about how it wasn’t too late and about how you made the choice, with the power that we have vested in you, to stand up and stand with your neighbors.” After Chavez questioned Gerber on a couple of points, she reminded him that the burden of finding answers was placed on the people and pushed back on the lawmakers’ responsibility. She said,“You took an oath to protect this great state of Ohio, its natural resources, and the people in it,and you are the only ones who can change it.”