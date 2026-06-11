North Adams Freshman Eros Dunkin Wins National STEM Competition for Lifesaving ‘RiskWatch’

Submitted News

Eros Dunkin, a North Adams freshman, has been named as a first-place winner in the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) K-12 Impactful Wearables Design Student Challenge. This national challenge tasked students to design and prototype an impactful wearable device that monitors or solves a problem in the community or in the world at large. The wearable tech must be innovative, user-friendly, and meaningful, with a purpose of helping people live healthier, safer, or more enjoyable lives.

Students were encouraged to think creatively, apply STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) principles, and consider how technology can make an impact on daily life. Eros’s winning solution to this challenge is a device he calls the “RiskWatch”. “I wanted to create something that gives families peace of mind,” said Dunkin. “Seeing stories about lost seniors or bullying made me realize that technology could be a silent protector.”

Danger can trigger immediate stress response reactions in lost or kidnapped children, disoriented elderly, and from the common threat of bullying. Eros’s device, worn like a wristwatch, senses a person’s individually profiled extreme stress biomarkers and immediately delivers an alert to first responders through the medium of Bluetooth technology. It also emits a local alarm to help prevent the incident from escalating before help can arrive. Eros thinks his “RiskWatch” could assist with a rescue or even prevent cases like the recent highly publicized disappearance of an 84-year-old grandmother near Tucson, Arizona.

Additional information on the impactful wearables design student challenge can be found at https://orise.orau.gov/k12/students/competitions.html