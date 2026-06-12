Explore STEAM Activities and Storytime at the Adams County Public Libraries

By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Public Library is continuing its busy schedule with summer meals and a variety of programs designed to encourage learning, creativity, and family engagement across its branches. Patrons can enjoy weekly Preschool Storytimes, hands-on science activities, and engaging art programs.

The Adams County Public Library is partnering with the Children’s Hunger Alliance to provide free shelf-stable meals for children and teens ages 0–18 throughout the summer. Meals may be picked up each Monday from noon to 2 p.m., with a week’s worth of food provided per child. Parents, guardians, and caregivers may pick up meals on behalf of children, though a signed permission form is required if someone else is collecting meals. There are no income requirements, but participants cannot be enrolled in another Summer Food Service Program. The final meal pickup date is August 10.

Weekly Storytimes remain a cornerstone of the library’s youth programming. Families with young children are invited to attend Storytime at the North Adams Library each Tuesday at 11 a.m. Storytime sessions are held at both the Peebles and Manchester libraries every Wednesday at 11 a.m. The West Union Library hosts Storytime each Thursday at 11 a.m., while the Manchester Library also offers an evening Storytime every Thursday at 5 p.m. These programs feature stories, songs, activities, and early literacy experiences that help children develop reading and learning skills while exploring with peers.

The West Union Library will host a special STEAM Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17. Participants will explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics through interactive experiments focused on stars and physics. The program is designed to spark curiosity and encourage learning through observation, discovery, and experimentation. Children and families will have the opportunity to engage with scientific concepts in a welcoming environment.

Later that afternoon, the Manchester Library will present Jurassic Adoption and Garden Jars at 3:30 p.m. During the program, young dinosaur enthusiasts will be able to adopt a miniature toy dinosaur and create a personalized garden in a jar for their new prehistoric companion. The activity combines creativity and imaginative play and gives participants a unique keepsake to take home.

That same evening, aspiring authors will have the chance to participate in Breaking into Book Writing, a program led by Carol Cartaino beginning at 5 p.m. The event is designed for individuals interested in learning more about the writing and publishing process. Registration is required, and interested individuals are encouraged to reserve their spots in advance.

The following day, Thursday, June 18, the Peebles Library will host Dino Painting with Mae. Participants will be guided through a step-by-step painting lesson to create their own dinosaur-themed masterpiece. The program is suitable for a range of skill levels and offers attendees the opportunity to express their creativity and learn basic painting techniques. Each participant will leave with a completed work of art.

Library officials also remind patrons that all Adams County Public Library locations will be closed on Friday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth. Regular library services and programming will resume on Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff encourage community members to enjoy a safe and happy holiday while looking forward to the many educational and family-friendly programs planned throughout the summer. Please visit adamscolibrary.org or call the library for more details: Manchester Library at 937-549-3359, North Adams Library at 937-386-2556, Peebles Library at 937-587-2085, and West Union Library at 937-544-2591.