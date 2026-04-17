Adams County EMS levy critical to future of service

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Voters in Adams County will be asked to decide the future of countywide emergency medical services when they head to the polls for the May 5 primary election, with a proposed levy that officials say is critical to maintaining operations.

Adams County EMS Chief Dusty McCleese said the levy, listed on the ballot as an “additional” 3.5-mill measure, has caused some confusion among residents due to state-required ballot language. McCleese explained that while the measure is labeled as additional, it is intended to replace the county’s existing 2-mill levy, which is set to expire this year.

“The state changed the way the language on ballots are,” McCleese said. “It says an addition, but it is not an addition. The only addition would be the 1.5.”

According to McCleese, the current levy once generated approximately $1.6 million annually before the closure of local power plants reduced that revenue by about half. The levy now brings in roughly $800,000 per year. The proposed 3.5-mill levy is expected to generate between $2.6 million and $2.8 million annually, which McCleese said would allow the county to stabilize EMS operations and potentially restore financial support to local EMS agencies.

McCleese said the levy was designed not only to sustain county EMS services but also to reestablish funding partnerships with other agencies, including those in West Union and Manchester. He noted that West Union has already met the requirements set forth for entering into an agreement if the levy passes, while the status of Manchester’s participation remains unclear.

The stakes of the levy are significant, according to McCleese, who said the failure of the measure could result in the shutdown of county EMS services.

“If the levy does not pass, the EMS service that the county provides will shut down,” McCleese said. “We have enough money to run possibly till maybe January, February next year. But after that, it’ll shut down.”

Adams County EMS currently responds to approximately 6,500 calls annually across the county. McCleese warned that without county EMS, remaining local services would struggle to meet demand.

“West Union will maintain their ambulance service and Manchester will if the levy fails,” he said. “But they will be now trying to handle three or four times their current volume to try to cover the rest of the county.”

McCleese pointed to neighboring areas as an example of what could happen if services become overstretched. He referenced instances in Pike County where ambulance response times have stretched to two or three hours, with Adams County units sometimes responding to calls there due to availability.

“That’s where we’ll be,” he said.

The chief also outlined the financial challenges that have led to the current situation. The EMS levy was first approved in 1992 and historically provided funding to multiple local EMS associations. Over time, concerns about oversight led to the creation of a centralized county EMS system with more accountability measures.

As revenue declined following the loss of power plant tax contributions, the county EMS budget became increasingly dependent on other sources. McCleese said the department operates on an annual budget of approximately $2.8 million, with funding coming from a combination of levy revenue, billing, grants and support from the county’s general fund.

Billing accounts for about $1.25 million annually, while the general fund contributes roughly $500,000 each year. McCleese said that level of support from the general fund is not sustainable long term.

“The general fund just can’t keep supplementing what they’ve been supplementing,” he said.

McCleese said the proposed levy was developed in coordination with local officials and EMS leaders to create a funding level that would allow the county to return to a more stable system, including the ability to share funds with local agencies.

“We designed this levy to replace the old one with hopes that we can again share funds with Manchester EMS and Central Adams Joint EMS,” McCleese said.

The decision on whether to place the levy on a future ballot if it fails in May would rest with the Adams County Board of Commissioners.

As voters consider the measure, McCleese emphasized the importance of EMS services to the community and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve.

“I started my career in 1997 here,” he said. “And it’s been a pleasure. And I hope I get to continue.”

The EMS levy will appear on the ballot during the May 5 primary election.